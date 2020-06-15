NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

NCNA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NuCana by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 585,689 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NuCana by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NuCana by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

