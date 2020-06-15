NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.
NCNA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
