NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

