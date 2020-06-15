NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NIO. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NIO stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.23. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 138.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NIO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,744,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,849,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after buying an additional 704,700 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 11,568.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after buying an additional 9,555,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,875,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 235,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 531,194 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

