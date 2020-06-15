NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $55.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

