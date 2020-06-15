NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $179.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.50.

Get NICE alerts:

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.