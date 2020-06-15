NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NGL stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.01.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

