NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NGL opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.01.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.