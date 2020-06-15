Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 14th total of 865,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

