NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NEWT stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $380.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1,041.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

