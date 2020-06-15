New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

