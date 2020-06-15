Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Update

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 888,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 937,700 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,021.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVC opened at $13.24 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $277.52 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NGVC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

