National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

