National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.
National Retail Properties stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
