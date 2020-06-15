National Bank Financial Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$25.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Real Matters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.43.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$23.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$6.78 and a 12-month high of C$24.91.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

