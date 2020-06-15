Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.13. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

A number of research firms have commented on NATH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 27.0% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 52,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

