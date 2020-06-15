Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

ONTO opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -197.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 259,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 304,488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.