Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $3.84 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

