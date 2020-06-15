MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

