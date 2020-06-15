Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Chubb (OTCMKTS:CB) Financial Comparison

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 5.73% 13.98% 1.69% Chubb 10.21% 8.69% 2.68%

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Chubb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chubb 2 6 8 0 2.38

Chubb has a consensus target price of $148.87, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.35 $1.73 billion $1.56 9.37 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.61 $4.45 billion $10.11 12.43

Chubb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ms&Ad Insurance Group. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

