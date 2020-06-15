Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.