Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Moody’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $5,123,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.78. 7,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,503. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

