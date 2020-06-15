Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 14th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,704,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after buying an additional 358,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.