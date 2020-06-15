Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $55.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.15.
PLCE opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8,982.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
