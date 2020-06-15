Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $55.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.15.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8,982.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.