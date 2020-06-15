Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.29.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.