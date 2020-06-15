Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Also, CRO Bari A. Harlam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $90,450.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.