Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mackie reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

