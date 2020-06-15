MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $30.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

