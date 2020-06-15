Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective (down from GBX 270 ($3.44)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.36).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.38. The company has a market capitalization of $862.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

