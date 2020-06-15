Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Citigroup started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $2.02 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLND. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

