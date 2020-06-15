Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,423.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

