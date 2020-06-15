Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $11,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

