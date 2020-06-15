Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mercury General stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Brandt Minnich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph purchased 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 462,396 shares of company stock worth $17,034,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

