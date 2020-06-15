Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

MBIN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

