Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 314 at Goldman Sachs Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 342 ($4.35) to GBX 314 ($4.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 305 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Meggitt to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Societe Generale lowered Meggitt to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.41).

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 283.20 ($3.60) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 478.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 701.80 ($8.93). The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

In other Meggitt news, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($79,865.09). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.91), for a total value of £7,908.32 ($10,065.32). Insiders purchased a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $6,305,128 over the last three months.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.