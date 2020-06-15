Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:GHM opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Graham by 130.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

