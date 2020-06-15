Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 14th total of 785,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. Matson has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Matson by 3,416.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Matson by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens downgraded Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

