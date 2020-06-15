Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.54.

Shares of MA opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.25. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

