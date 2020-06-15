Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.45. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,004,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

