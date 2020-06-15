Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.12. 2,379,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,609. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

