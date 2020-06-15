Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.04. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

