Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,422.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,049.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,269.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

