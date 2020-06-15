Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $223,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

