Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

