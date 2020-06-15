Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. 9,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,527. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

