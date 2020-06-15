Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.68 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.68. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

