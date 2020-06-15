Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $167.73 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

