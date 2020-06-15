Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,520 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 120,137 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

