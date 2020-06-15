LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 14th total of 19,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter valued at $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after acquiring an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. LYFT has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

