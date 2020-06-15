Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $7.10 to $8.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

