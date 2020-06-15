Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.77 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.94.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

