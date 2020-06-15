Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid repair and remodeling activity and ample liquidity have been benefiting Louisiana-Pacific to tide over the pandemic. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over its bottom-line growth potential. Also, business transformation strategy, efficient cost-reduction plan along with the recent revival of the housing market bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes pose a serious concern. Due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, it has suspended SmartSide Strand revenue projection and the share repurchase plan for 2020. It has also reduced mill operating schedules to balance production and demand.”

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. Stephens decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,305.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.